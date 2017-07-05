 

'We're so proud of being New Zealanders' – Grant Dalton thrilled to bring cup home

Dalton said there is an "overwhelming feeling of pride" to have won the trophy and to bring it home.
00:21
1
For the first time since 2003 the Auld Mug is back in New Zealand.

Watch: The glorious moment the America's Cup arrives back on New Zealand soil

01:44
2
Members of the Orakei Marae officially welcomed the team home.

Watch: Team New Zealand get stunning Maori welcome after touching down with Auld Mug

00:49
3
Gold Coast woman Ingrid Brown had her face cut open when she and her partner confronted burglars.

Aussie mum slashed from mouth to ear in machete attack, may never smile again

02:59
4
The iconic Maori tune has recently been used as a rallying cry for the All Blacks during the Lions tour.

Watch: Daughter of Tutira Mai Nga Iwi composer says we've been singing the song wrong for over 50 years

00:38
5
1 NEWS NOW will have live coverage from Emirates Team New Zealand's Auckland homecoming parade.

Crowds ready to give a hero's welcome as Team New Zealand and the America's Cup arrive home

00:21
00:44
Ashby said it was a pleasure and privilege to celebrate the America's Cup victory.

Triumphant Team New Zealand to parade America's Cup through Auckland CBD

Full details of the parade down Auckland's Queen St and onto a sail past in the Viaduct Basin.

04:26
A recent survey revealed New Zealand is the second-worst country for workplace bullying.

Workplace bullying causes some Kiwis to suffer mental health issues

Just under a decade ago, New Zealand was ranked as having the second-worst rate of workplace bullying in the world.


00:38
01:37
Judge Andrew Becroft remains confident, however, that attitudes are changing after the introduction of the anti-smacking law a decade ago.

'We all know there are better ways to discipline kids' - Children's Commissioner optimistic anti-smacking law works

Judge Becroft is confident attitudes are changing.


 
