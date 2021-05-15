'We're seeing a lot of rebirth' - Lake Ōhau locals positive as new homes reappear after fire razed community

More than six months since the devastating blaze that swept through the small alpine village at Lake Lake Ōhau, authorities still don't know what caused it.

But the small alpine community that live there are feeling positive about the future as several new homes near completion.

It was a frantic escape in the middle of the night as flames ripped through the landscape last October, leaving the idyllic village at Lake Ōhau in ashes.



The blaze destroyed 48 homes but the rebuild in well underway with half a dozen homes starting to reappear.

“We're seeing a lot of rebirth, we are seeing construction in the village, it is a time of rebirth even as we go into winter,” says Tim Mueller of Lake Ōhau village Residents' Association.

Martin Heal has lived at Lake Ōhau for 20 years and checks in on his new build regularly.



“It's going to be different but I'm quite excited about it…I've ordered all sorts of furniture and built up my DVD and CD collection,” he laughs.

Norm and Barbara Mackay lost everything in the fire. But the couple's pre-fabricated house is expected on site in a few weeks.

“[We’re] getting updates on the house and thinking about what we're going to do when we get back here…and planting and how life will go on here,” Norm Mackay says.

Just down the road, replanting is already underway with natives replacing the ash that charred everything in its path.