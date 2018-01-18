'We're scared' - Family of missing Hamilton man distraught but refusing to give up hope

The family of a missing Hamilton man who suffers from dementia are distraught but refusing to give up hope.

Police say Raymond Stirling, 84, was last seen in the Halcione Close area around 7pm on Monday night and was reported missing on Tuesday afternoon.

Now, his grandchildren are doing their bit to try and ensure he returns home safely, putting up billboards with his picture on around Hamilton suburbs.

"If anybody's seen him, or anybody has given him a ride anywhere, just please, please, come through and let us know.

"We had two days of good searching and now it's cold, and wet and we're scared," his daughter said.

The LandSAR search team has been increased to 30 police and volunteers, and every property within 1km of his last known location is being searched.

Family members are also searching areas he has previously been to in Huntly and Ngaruawahia.

Mr Stirling is known to wave down passing motorists for a ride, and police are asking anyone who may have given him a ride or been waved at by him to contact them immediately.

Mr Stirling's attire has not been confirmed, but it is possible he was wearing blue track pants and white/red sneakers.