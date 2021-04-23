TODAY |

'We're recovering' - Air NZ boss optimistic for airline's future with travel bubble up and running

Source:  1 NEWS

The opening of the trans-Tasman travel bubble this week was a “pretty significant” moment for Air New Zealand a year after the borders shut, says CEO Greg Foran.

Your playlist will load after this ad

CEO Greg Foran told Breakfast the border opening to Australia for travel is “pretty significant” for the airline. Source: 1 NEWS

Speaking to Breakfast this morning from Auckland Airport while on his way to Sydney, Foran says today is the busiest day for the airline since New Zealand went into lockdown a little over a year ago.

Around 40,000 people are expected to fly domestically and to Australia today.

Foran says to have a travel bubble between New Zealand and Australia finally operating is “really exciting”.

The airline was hit hard last year with revenue cut well below half and a significant loss made as flights suddenly became grounded.

Pre-Covid, Air New Zealand was making $6 million in revenue and making $400 million in profit a year before international travel came to an end in 2020, says Foran.

“It’s really hit us hard, but the good news is we’re recovering. I’m confident that we’re going to emerge from this in a really good shape.”

Staff redundancies also hit the company hard with around 4000 employees of the airline made redundant due to Covid-19.

With the opening of the border to Australia, Air New Zealand has been able to start re-employing staff.

“It’s been terrific to be able to get over 300 of our crew back as we’ve opened this bubble and that’s been crew that have been flying mid-haul and long-haul,” says Foran.

“It’s really just been fantastic to have some of our Air New Zealanders come back into the fold.”

Foran says with the Government’s billion-dollar loan to the company and as the borders continue to open following the vaccination roll out, he says a “really good recovery coming” for the national airline.

New Zealand
Business
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
05:46
John Campbell takes a tour of emergency housing motel, which costs taxpayers thousands a week for one unit
2
Family walked out of Auckland MIQ hotel to visit dying relative during lockdown
3
Greyhound trainer cops four-month ban after one of her dogs found with meth in its system
4
Christchurch mosque gunman withdraws legal bid challenging status as 'terrorist entity', prison conditions
5
Hollywood star Joseph Gordon-Levitt hails NZ's Covid response, Ardern's leadership
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:44

Wellington bus commuters having to find other ways to work today as bus drivers strike
04:14

Kiwi artists behind some of the weirdest coffin designs
03:41

Kiwi scientists find answer to ending invasive approaches to diagnosing gastric problems
27:00

Government set to deliver update on India travel ban later today