'We're really worried' - Plunket inundated with calls from concerned parents as measles outbreak spreads

Plunket has been inundated with calls from worried parents as the worst measles outbreak the country has had continues to strike.

So far, 883 cases have been recorded nationwide, with the majority of 731 in the Auckland region alone.

Health authorities are advising people who haven't been vaccinated to stay away from Auckland, and a South Auckland school has banned unvaccinated students in a bid to halt the spread of the disease.

Plunket clinical services manager Sophie Woodger said the organisation was also taking measures of its own to fight the disease, including vaccinating parents of babies who are not yet old enough to get vaccinated themselves.

The 15-month immunisations, which include MMR, have been brought forward to age 12 months in Counties Manukau, Auckland and Waitemata DHB areas.

Ms Woodger said in some cases it's even been given to six-months-old babies because the situation is so critical.

"We're really concerned about the spread of measles at the moment," Ms Woodger said.

"We're really worried, particularly about our most vulnerable members of the community, particularly little babies who aren't old enough yet to get their vaccinations," she said. "And so what we're relying on is the rest of community to have their vaccinations to protect those little ones who can't quite get it yet."

She said babies under one year old are at most risk of having complications with the illness and having to be hospitalised.