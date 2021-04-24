TODAY |

'We're really proud of it' - Six60 ready to put on historic show at sold out Eden Park

Logan Church, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

Around 50,000 Six60 fans are expected at tonight's historic concert at Auckland's Eden Park.

Six60 will be broadcasting their show around the globe. Source: 1 NEWS

It's the first time a music act has held a concert here in the stadium's 118-year history.

"The show is looking crazy, were working hard on it - we're really proud of it," said Six60's Chris Mac.

Bass player Chris was even surprised with a birthday cake. Source: 1 NEWS

It had been a long, controversial road to get to tonight.

Applications for resource consent to hold concerts at Eden Park had seen loud opposition from some neighbours, particularly concerned about the impact of noise.

Six60 threw its support behind the application.

"We caught wind that Eden Park wanted to put on concerts here and that just kind of seemed weird they didn't already," said band member Eli Paewai.

Consent was eventually granted for six concerts a year.

Eden Park chief executive, Nick Sautner said every aspect of tonight's performance - twice the length of a standard sport event - had been carefully planned.

"This will deliver over $10m in economic benefit to the city, we've seen job creation both locally and internationally," he said.

"We're just delighted to be the world's biggest concert post-Covid."

Aside from Six60, other acts playing tonight include Maimoa, JessB, Troy Kingi and the Clutch, Dave Dobbyn, and Drax Project.

