'We're ready to learn' - back to school for quake-affected Kaikoura kids

For some kids in quake-hit Kaikoura, today was their first day at school in nearly three months - a return made even more special by the generosity of Kiwis.

After a rocky few months, it was the chance to get back to some normality for students at Kaikoura Suburban School after earthquakes, aftershocks, and for many, time spent out of town.

"I get to meet my friends again," an excited Caleb told 1 NEWS.

Deputy principal Rebecca Macer said the school was shut for three weeks after the quake, but some kids didn't come back until today, meaning nearly three months out of the classroom.

"It's exciting, we're ready to learn," she said.

Each child in Kaikoura Seddon and Ward was given a box of stationery, a welcome act of generosity from New Zealanders who donated.

"Amazing, absolutely amazing," mum Jessica Frost said.