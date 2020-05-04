'We're not there yet' - Economist warns New Zealand won't be ready to move into Level 2 next week

An economist who has been providing key modelling for the Government's decision making on its next moves to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, doesn't think New Zealand is ready to move into Alert Level 2 next week.

Rodney Jones told TVNZ1's Breakfast today the move between Alert Level 3 and Level 2 would be "messy" and "an enormously challenging decision" to balance.

Last week there were 20 new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, which Mr Jones said it was "a bit disappointing".

"We'll see what this week holds. Each week in this crisis has been different and significant in its own way so this next week will tell us a lot," he added.

Mr Jones said the goal was to get to Level 2 but believes spending extra time at Level 2 may be needed.

"I think we need to get to Level 2, we need to get the economy working, but 20 cases in a week not really consistent with Level 2. Unfortunately we're not there yet.

"We have to soften the edges, we have to start getting businesses back to work. Businesses need more freedom to get staff in.

"We need 2.5, 2.8, 2.7 rather than [Level] 3 to 2.

"To go to [Level 2] next Monday is probably too fast."

Mr Jones says that once move is made to Level 2, New Zealanders still need to act cautiously and recommended embracing face masks in public more.

"There should be masks freely available at stations and bus drivers should be able to hand out a mask to someone coming on.

"So we need to adopt different strategies for this last phase," he said.