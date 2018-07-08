'We're not going to cut corners' - Defence Minister on New Zealand's potential investment in new aircraft

New Zealand must be able to protect its territory, Defence Force Minister Ron Mark said as the government potentially prepares to invest in replacement defence aircraft.

Mr Mark defended the need to spend billions of dollars upgrading New Zealand's air force on TVNZ1's Q+A.

"It is our responsibility as a nation and as a government to equip and resource and train our defence force personnel so that when we deploy them into an operational theatre, they are able to complete their mission successfully with distinction and come home safely," Mr Mark told host Corin Dann.

Four planes could potentially cost $2.4 billion, however Mr Mark said infrastructure would also come under that amount.

"We have had too many examples in the past where procurement decisions have been the wrong decisions, where we have taken a commercial option only to find that it doesn’t work there in the military role."

"In fact, some of them don’t even work in the civilian role. We're not going to cut corners."

When asked by Mr Dann about the cost of the planes that have the capability to also be able to deliver for NGOs and other Government agencies, Mr Mark said "the fact of the matter is we have an army, a navy and an air force".

"They require military platforms to carry out their warlike functions."

Mr Dann asked how much of the airforce capability was about allies and relationships, saying Mr Mark had made it clear New Zealand "must acquire assets that can be relevant to our partners".