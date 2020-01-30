'We're not going to arrest our way out of this' - Top cop addresses gang violence

New Zealand's top police officer says we're not going to "arrest our way out of" the increasing gang activity and violence across some parts of the country.

Hawke's Bay police began routinely arming themselves on January 21 after a string of violent incidents, including shootings and public brawls between gang members.

This week, a Tauranga home was riddled with bullets in an incident believed to be gang connected.

Police figures last year showed that gang member numbers had swollen 26 per cent over two years, going from about 5000 up to 6729.

Speaking this morning to TVNZ1's Breakfast programme, Police Commissioner Mike Bush said gangs are on the rise, and that those involved in organised crime are most likely selling methamphetamine.

Mr Bush also said it was likely that some of the recent violence was over drugs, or territory to sell drugs.

"People involved in organised crime, including gangs - and I'm not saying all gangs are involved in organised crime, but those that choose to be - are selling drugs," Mr Bush said.

"This ends up in turf wars and that brings violence into communities, so we have to intervene at that end."

Mr Bush said police are activity confronting the problem, and pointed to the "almost constant stream of arrests, seizures of money and seizures of assets" carried out by officers.

"There is, unfortunately, a high demand for illicit drugs in New Zealand - methamphetamine is a real scourge in our communities right across the country.

"Those gang members who choose to be involved in selling illicit drugs are mostly dealing in methamphetamine, but not exclusively.

"It is about making sure you have a supply network, and of course people compete for that, and that often ends in violence."

Mr Bush said it was important that adequate investment is given "in the enforcement end", but also added that "that is not the only answer".

"We won't arrest our way out of this issue. The police is a really important part of the solution - at the enforcement end and at the prevention end.