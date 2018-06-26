 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'We're not any safer' - researcher calls remand a 'huge breeding ground for the next generations of criminals'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

New Zealand's tough bail laws do not make the country safer, says researcher Dr Liz Gordon, and called remand "a huge breeding ground for the next generations of criminals".

Dr Liz Gordon said the time many people on remand get to trial, half would have already served all their sentence.
Source: Breakfast

The Government are looking at reforming the justice system, with possible changes in the works for the bail law. 

The current law saw a change in 2013, which made it tougher for people on remand to get bail. The change spiked the prison population with an increase of about 1000 more on remand, according to RNZ. 

Dr Liz Gordon, a board member for the charity Pillars and former Alliance MP, said by the time they get to trial, half of the people on remand would have already served all their sentence.

"Because they're not sentenced prisoners they can't be put out to work, they can't be put into programmes and so on. Their visiting days tend to be on weekdays so the kids can't come and see them. Being on remand, you're pulled out of your life. You lose your job, you lose your family, you lose your car, you lose your financial situation, sometimes people lose all their belongings."

She said there were "a lot of injustices" due to current bail laws. 

"We're not any safer, there's still the same number of murders every year. We're keeping people on remand who have quite short sentences."

Dr Gordon said a reduction of about half of those held on remand would mean new prisons would not need to be built. 

"Remand is a huge breeding ground for the next generations of criminals". 

Related

Politics

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:39
1
Piutau tied the knot with Lineti Latu in Auckland over the weekend.

Most watched: Former All Black Charles Piutau and new wife wow guests with slick dance routine at their wedding reception

00:29
2
Crystal Collins said she “felt horrible” and apologised for her first performance, saying there were technical issues.

Listen: American singer 'felt horrible' for butchering NZ anthem - but she does a lot better with this attempt at te reo version

3
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte

Philippine President Duterte calls God a 'son of a bitch' in controversial speech

00:18
4
Kyrgios was filmed imitating a lewd act during the Queen's Club championships in London.

Nick Kyrgios fined over $25,000 for doing obscene action with water bottle

03:13
5

Pair of Kiwi travellers sound the alarm after two New Zealand banks sell them expired British currency

03:10
Party bosses today announced a full inquiry.

Man charged with indecent assault over Labour youth camp scandal

An investigation was launched after allegations were made of inappropriate behaviour at the camp event in Waihi in February.

05:08
He said a return to pre-2013 bail laws would not be an appropriate fix, but emphasised the need for reformative policy.

A 'smart, sensible, appropriate policy' needed for New Zealand bail laws - Winston Peters

The Acting PM said a return to pre-2013 bail laws would not be an appropriate fix.

00:13
The video has caused outrage among animal rights groups.

Footage of man sending stunned possum flying off Waimate farm fence with hay-maker punch divides internet - 'What a big man'

Others have defended his actions.

01:47
Motorists are warned it could snow on the North Island’s Desert Road.

Icy blast set to engulf much of New Zealand bringing snow, heavy rain, thunder, hail and gales to various areas

Winter made its presence felt on roads across the South Island today and the whole country is now poised for a blast.


01:01
The Acting Prime Minister was asked about Mr Bridges Radio Hauraki interview at a post-Cabinet address today.

Watch: Winston Peters uses Latin phrase while answering question on Simon Bridges' comments about PM's baby - 'Res ipsa loquitur'

The Acting Prime Minister was asked about Mr Bridges Radio Hauraki interview at a post-Cabinet address today.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 