'We're about to make sure that that tradition continues' - Labour launches Mt Albert campaign

Labour has launched its campaign for the Mount Albert by-election after officially confirming list MP Jacinda Ardern as their candidate.

Labour leader Andrew Little kicked off the campaign in the electorate today ahead of what is expected to be a battle between Ms Ardern and Green Party candidate Julie Anne Genter.

The by-election on February 25 in the safe Labour seat is to replace David Shearer, who resigned from parliament last year to lead United Nations peace keeping missions in South Sudan.

Mr Shearer won the seat in 2014 with more than 20,900 votes over National's 10,300 and the Green Party's little over 3000.

As in any by-election, people have only one vote - for their electorate MP. There is no party vote.

"Mt Albert is a vital electorate. It's had outstanding high quality Labour MPs representing it for many, many years and many decades and we're about to make sure that that tradition continues," Mr Little said launching the campaign.

Prime Minister Bill English has said Ms Ardern would be "difficult to beat" after revealing National would not run a candidate against her in the by-election.

The party will instead look ahead to contesting the seat in the general election later in the year.

Joe Carolan, who received 290 votes in 2014 as a candidate for the Internet MANA Party is standing again, this time representing Socialist Aotearoa.