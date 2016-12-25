 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'We're lost' - bus of Tongan students, teachers hours late before crashing near Gisborne, killing 2

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A visiting Tongan school brass band travelling on a bus that crashed last night, killing two people, was scheduled to arrive in Gisborne yesterday afternoon but became lost.

The bus carrying over 45 passengers crashed down a bank at 9.30pm yesterday on the road between Wairoa and Gisborne, police confirmed. 

Two people were killed and a number of passengers were both flown and driven to Gisborne and Hastings Hospitals in conditions varying from critical to stable. 

It is believed some of the passengers were teachers and students due to perform at Christmas church services.
Source: 1 NEWS

Reverend Sunia Ha'unga from the Tongan Wesley Methodist Parish said he’d expected the Mailefihi Siulikutapu College brass band to arrive in Gisborne at 3pm.

He waited at his church for hours before a call came through at 5pm from Napier.

"We were waiting there…we don’t know what the story is and then 'We’re lost',' he told 1 NEWS. 

"They were in Napier, Hastings."

Rev Ha'unga said the Tongan driver was from Auckland and unfamiliar with the road.

The group had been in New Zealand for a couple of weeks already and had spent some time in Auckland, a spokesperson from Tongan Advisory Council told 1 NEWS.

The bus carrying over 45 passengers crashed down a bank overnight on the road between Wairoa and Gisborne.

The bus carrying over 45 passengers crashed down a bank overnight on the road between Wairoa and Gisborne.

Source: Supplied

But it was only one half of the group, which is fundraising for the school which is on the island of Vava'u. Other students are understood to have started their fundraising efforts in the South Island.

It is yet to be confirmed how many people were on the bus when it crashed.

The bus driver is working with police, while the Serious Crash Unit is working to establish the circumstances of the crash.

Police said the extraction of the bus will be challenging as it's 100m down a steep bank, and it likely to take a number of days to complete.

The road is open to traffic.

Related

Gisborne

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
The bus carrying over 45 passengers crashed down a bank overnight on the road between Wairoa and Gisborne.

'We're lost' - bus of Tongan students, teachers hours late before crashing near Gisborne, killing 2

2

Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall suffers miscarriage

3

'I'm going to break his face' - Conor McGregor steps up spat with Floyd Mayweather

00:34
4
The US President and First Lady urged people to "treat one another with love" and gave thanks to their military.

Watch: Obamas wish Americans a Merry Christmas for the last time

01:25
5
More details have surfaced after reports early this morning said Fisher suffered a heart attack while flying to LA.

Best wishes flow in for Star Wars star Carrie Fisher after suffering mid-flight heart attack


03:53

Richie McCaw's mercy mission brings isolated Kaikoura residents Christmas gifts

The legendary ex-All Black took a helicopter full of gifts for quake-stricken Kaikoura residents with the help of a selfless Christchurch volunteer.

00:20
The 348-metre Ovation of the Seas, added to the capital's skyline today, following a visit to Milford Sound.

Video: The largest cruise ship ever to visit our shores docks in Wellington

The 348-metre Ovation of the Seas is here and on board are a circus school, a rock-climbing and more.

00:26
Loni ‘The Tongan Bear’ Uhila is a vicious rugby player and boxer but today we saw another side as he visited two young fans.

'The Tongan Bear' plays Santa Claus for Wellington families

Players from the Hurricanes, the Phoenix and the Firebirds teamed up with the Wellington City Mission to deliver 100 Christmas hampers.

00:48
Five-year-old Alexis Goatley of Auckland is Terrance the rubbish truck driver’s biggest fan. So much so he's given him a Christmas gift.

Watch: Kiwi kids exchange Christmas gifts with rubbish man hero

Two Auckland boys can tick one wish off their Christmas list, meeting their idol.

01:02
Weatherman Dan Corbett has the latest weather forecast.

Milder looking weather today but we are 'looking good for Christmas'

Weatherman Dan Corbett has the latest weather forecast.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ