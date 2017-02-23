'We're just proud' – Taika Waititi's sister, wearing stunning kaitaka huaki cloak, beams with pride at director's achievements
New Zealander of the Year
Tweedie Waititi explained how proud her whanau, hapu, iwi and now country are of the new New Zealander of the Year.
The filmmaker's wife, Chelsea Winstanley, accompanied by Hunt for the Wilderpeople actor Julian Dennison, collected the award on Waititi's behalf from Prime Minister Bill English in Auckland.
The filmmaker was both humble and typically comedic in his acceptance speech from Los Angeles.
