'We're going to miss him, and miss him a lot' - MPs and leaders pay tribute to Bill English

National Party leader Bill English announced his resignation today. Here are some comments from MPs and political leaders.

The National Party stalwart paid a touching tribute to his biggest supporters as he resigned from Parliament this morning.
Source: 1 NEWS

- "Mr English has held many roles ... constituent MP, party leader, minister and prime minister - and should be congratulated for both his commitment and perseverance." - Green Party co-leader James Shaw

James Shaw has announced that a new female Co-Leader will be chosen "by the time Easter is finished".

Source: 1 NEWS

- Bill has worked tirelessly as Prime Minister, deputy Prime Minister, Finance Minister, and opposition leader among his many public roles. Very few serve for so long at such a high level, but garner the respect of many." - Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

The Prime Minister is at the historic Treaty Grounds today, where she hosted a breakfast after attending a dawn service.

Source: 1 NEWS

- "Bill English is one of those rare MPs who comes to parliament to studiously improve our country's policies. He will be a loss to parliament." - ACT Party leader David Seymour

Seymour says 'Winston is off talking to his imaginary friends' and that nothing has been made public about policy.

Source: 1 NEWS

- "We're going to miss him, and miss him a lot. I don't think New Zealand will ever appreciate the depth of his thinking." - National deputy Paula Bennett

English is now in charge of the country with Paula Bennett as his deputy. We bring the days big moments.

Source: 1 NEWS

- "Under his tenure as finance minister and prime minister in 2008-2017, the burden on taxpayers reduced... That is despite having to respond to the Global Financial Crisis and rebuild our second largest city." - Taxpayers Union' Jordan Williams

- "He can leave parliament with his head held high. He's scheduled to take part in a sheep shearing event at the South Island Field Days on Friday and if he makes it, there will be plenty of farmers lined up to salute him." - Federated Farmers president Katie Milne.

