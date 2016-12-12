'We're going to miss him, and miss him a lot' - MPs and leaders pay tribute to Bill English

National Party leader Bill English announced his resignation today. Here are some comments from MPs and political leaders.

- "Mr English has held many roles ... constituent MP, party leader, minister and prime minister - and should be congratulated for both his commitment and perseverance." - Green Party co-leader James Shaw

Source: 1 NEWS

- Bill has worked tirelessly as Prime Minister, deputy Prime Minister, Finance Minister, and opposition leader among his many public roles. Very few serve for so long at such a high level, but garner the respect of many." - Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

Source: 1 NEWS

- "Bill English is one of those rare MPs who comes to parliament to studiously improve our country's policies. He will be a loss to parliament." - ACT Party leader David Seymour

Source: 1 NEWS

- "We're going to miss him, and miss him a lot. I don't think New Zealand will ever appreciate the depth of his thinking." - National deputy Paula Bennett

Source: 1 NEWS

- "Under his tenure as finance minister and prime minister in 2008-2017, the burden on taxpayers reduced... That is despite having to respond to the Global Financial Crisis and rebuild our second largest city." - Taxpayers Union' Jordan Williams