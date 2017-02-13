'We're going to get it done as quickly as possible' - Kaikoura quake claims deadline looms tonight

Owners of homes affected by the Kaikoura earthquake have until midnight tonight to file insurance claims and some are already finding they'll be hit by unexpected costs.

Tonight's deadline marks three months since the magnitude 7.8 quake at two minutes past midnight on November 14.

More than 25,000 claimants, stretching from Auckland to Southland, suffered damage to their properties in the tremor.

Not everyone is finding the insurance process smooth, with some being caught out by surprise excesses.

"We've spent thousands and thousands of dollars on what we thought was comprehensive insurance. And now all of a sudden probably somewhere in the region of $25,000 is not covered," one Kaikoura man told 1 NEWS.

However, with work already in progress to reach settlements on damaged homes, it seems insurance providers are building on the lessons from Christchurch's repairs.

"It's good to have them on the ground here in Kaikoura so you've got someone to go and actually see and talk to, as opposed to phone calls," said Kaikoura homeowner Ronda South.

Dan Bielski of IAG Insurance said they are going to settle claims as fast as possible.

"We're going to get it done as quickly as possible. But I suggest we'd be sort of looking at eight to 12 months," he said.

Kaikoura Mayor Winston Gray said insurance issues and timing means the rebuild will not happen "overnight".

Kaikoura homeowner Alastair Campbell hopes the road to repair is not too long for him.

His home was deemed unsafe days after the quake and he hasn't been inside since.

"It was something I've worked for my whole life and all buggered in two minutes virtually," he said.