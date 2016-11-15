 

'We're about to get to the crunchy sites' - KiwiRail tackle big fixes on Kaikoura line

KiwiRail is gearing up to tackle the big problems on the Blenheim-Christchurch railway line that was badly damaged in the Kaikoura earthquake.

Peter Reidy says getting NZ back on track is critical, but realistically “It’s not going to be weeks, it’s going to be months”.
Source: Breakfast

It has teamed up with North Canterbury Transport Infrastructure Recovery construction alliance to take on major slips, and damaged bridges and tunnels.

"We are about to get to the crunchy sites," said network services general manager Todd Moyle.

Some bridges will need to be demolished and replaced with new ones, while others will need to be partly replaced.

"We've got surveyors out in the field at numerous sites, geo-tech testing is underway to prepare for the major earthworks," Mr Moyle said.

"At the end of the process we will have developed plans for what we need to do to get the line open as quickly as possible."

The November 14 quake buckled the line at 709 sites. Work has been completed on 100 of them.

KiwiRail doesn't have a completion date yet as ongoing quakes may interrupt the schedule.

It has reopened the line between Spring Creek and Lake Grassmere in Marlborough to allow freight services to resume to and from the Lake Grassmere salt works.

