'We're a first world country' - Winston Peters lashes out at 'circus'-like RWC streaming issues

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters said he was "pretty frustrated" by the issues in streaming of the Rugby World Cup, with Spark's coverage glitching out for many users on its opening weekend.

He told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning it was a "kind of circus" and that he ended up watching it on his cellphone in the end.

Mr Peters has said the Government should step in. When asked by Breakfast host Hayley Holt what it could do he said, "give them a wind-up for a start".

"We're a first world country - we don't have failures like that and we had four years to get ready," he said.

"We're just saying to them, 'Wind your act up real fast because New Zealanders deserve better'."