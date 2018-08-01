 

'We're doing that still' - building minister denies 'micro-credentials' a skills training short-cut

Building and Construction Minister Jenny Salesa has assured that today's launch of month-long, micro-credential courses will genuinely address New Zealand's 30,000 skills shortage, and is not a temporary short-cut.

Ms Salesa said the micro-credentials project has been piloted over the last year in the construction industry and is an alternative to the traditional four-year apprentice training format.

The micro-credentials courses can span four, six or 12 weeks, and train people in tasks such as framing, window installation, and other individual building skills. It can also eventually add up to a whole qualification if the student pursues it.

Ms Salesa denied the program was cutting corners in addressing the country's construction skills shortage.

"Yes, we do need fully qualified folks and we're doing that still," she told TVNZ 1's Breakfast. 

"At the moment there are over 23,000 people in polytechnics who are learning in building and construction. This is actually in addition to what we have already."

"As you are aware, we have innovative ways of building at the moment. We're looking at off-site manufacturing and so there are different ways, instead of just doing bespoke buildings, which takes up to 18 months to two years.

"What we're saying is we can actually build houses in a different way."

Ms Salesa said the pilot micro-credentials program was training 150 students simultaneously, but that it could be "ramped up" to over 1000 students.

The Building and Construction Minister also clarified that overseas students are eligible to enter New Zealand and train through the micro-credentials system.

Despite 10,000 overseas working in New Zealand's building and construction sector, Ms Salesa said the long term solution to construction skills shortages "has to be that we train up our own".

"Given that when we look at the overall numbers the majority of the folks working in this industry are New Zealanders," Ms Salesa said.

"We're focused on local jobs for local folks. 

Labour's Jenny Salesa said the new four, six or 12 week courses will help address NZ's skill shortage.
Concern grows for tramper missing at Mt Aspiring as temperatures plunge and high winds predicted

Rescuers say they are very concerned for the well-being of a missing Australian climber at Mount Aspiring National Park who is more than 24 hours overdue.

Authorities believe the same man activated a locater beacon just after midday yesterday – prompting a search that has been marred so far by bad weather.

Last night saw temperatures drop to -9 degrees on the mountain, and winds of up to 70 km/h are forecast for today. Helicopters will resume their search this morning as soon as the weather clears, said Pania Shingleton, media coordinator for the Maritime New Zealand rescue coordination centre.

The climber had embarked on his trek on Friday, and his vehicle remains at the car park where he started, Fairfax has reported. Authorities were told he was overdue yesterday morning, but it wasn’t until hours later that the beacon was activated.

There are concerns for the tramper's welfare given the looming bad weather in the region.
Prominent Kiwi Businessman Sir Owen Glenn is claiming victory after a long-running legal dispute with fellow rich-lister and former business partner Eric Watson.

A 376-page judgement out today follows one of the most complex and high-stakes business cases ever seen between two New Zealanders, involving nearly a million documents and a 12-week trial in the Chancery Division of the London High Court last year.

The case dates back to 2014, when a high court document out of the British Virgin Islands revealed Sir Owen and Mr Watson had gone into a joint European property venture called Spartan Capital.

Today's ruling said Sir Owen had put a total of £129 million (around $250m) – in three installments - into Project Spartan via a company known as Kea Investments Ltd.

He then felt his arrangement with Mr Watson, who was claiming a 50-50 shareholding on that capital, was unfair.

Mr Justice Nugee found that Mr Watson had secured Sir Owen's initial investment by fraudulent misrepresentation, describing it as "a deceit planned and orchestrated by Mr Watson". 

The judge also questioned Mr Watson's credibility during some evidence saying: "I had the distinct impression when he was giving that evidence that he was not misremembering, but was deliberately covering up the truth".

Sir Owen has already been awarded a $220 million (NZD) settlement from his High Court war with Mr Watson, however Sir Owen says this has not fully been paid yet.

The 78-year-old, who is battling cancer said: "I regard this judgment as a complete vindication of my position in this complex and long-running litigation. Eric Watson has behaved appallingly. I saw him as a close friend but he was trying to rip me off. Once I knew what had happened I was determined to get justice."

Sir Owen's company Kea Investments says it has recovered a large part of the money it invested in Project Spartan and the court has indicated that further sums are recoverable by way of compensation from Mr Watson.

The court will deal with that next month.

The 12-week trial in London involved a joint European property venture.
