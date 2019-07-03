'We're all going to be exposed' - woman launches petition to stop 5G in Mangawhai

A Northland woman who's started a petition to her local council against the rollout of 5G in her community says the more she researched possible effects of cellphone towers and 5G radiation on health the more horrified she became.

Currently New Zealand is on 4G. 5G coming soon promises better, faster broadband, but will need more cell sites, Seven Sharp reported.

Concerns about increased radiation from proposed towers in her home town of Mangawhai, north of Auckland, have got Lis Martinac, a mother of three, delivering anti 5G fliers to her neighbours.

Ms Martinac has started an online petition headed "Stop 5G in Mangawhai" to the Kaipara District Council.

She said her concerns about increased radiation from proposed towers in Mangawhai were sparked by a post on social media.

"Originally I saw a post on Facebook, as you do. And to be honest, I researched further because I wanted some sort of assurance that this post wasn't true, that it was false information. And the more I researched it, the more horrified I became," she said.

"I'm concerned that we're all going to be exposed to this new technology that's been untested, 24 hours a day."

The petition, which had more than 700 signatures last night, states, "5G will massively increase the microwave and millimeter wave radiation in our environment. It will also use new frequencies that are not evaluated by experts independent from industry as to their safety."

Ms Martinac is not alone in her concerns. 5G tests were been stopped in Brussels, Belgium in April because of anti-radiation laws.

However, some say health concerns over 5G are nothing more than a Russian conspiracy.

A New Zealand tech expert who works in PR, Paul Brislen, has been following the growth of what The New York Times says is a Russian government-led attack on 5G.

"There's a news outlet in the US called Russia Today America which seems to be pumping out quite a lot of stories about how dangerous 5G is, and about the risks. It doesn't seem to have any real basis in fact," Mr Brislen said.

He sees no concerns about the technology.

"5G is just an evolution of the networks we've already got today. So we're already well versed with how much energy they're putting out, the frequencies that are being used, all that kind of thing," he said.

Ms Martinac doesn't accept there's a conspiracy.