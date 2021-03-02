TODAY |

'We're ahead of schedule' on vaccinating border workers, says Ashley Bloomfield

New Zealand is ahead of schedule with its first phase of the Covid-19 vaccination rollout, says Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

The Director-General of Health says they want to get those working on the frontlines vaccinated as quickly as possible.

Speaking to Breakfast this morning, Bloomfield says they are working as “quickly as possible” to complete vaccinating border workers and their families to then move onto the next phase of the rollout.

“As the Prime Minister announced, we [are moving] out at pace to our health workforce and other frontline workers.”

Yesterday, Jacinda Ardern said the next in queue for the Covid-19 vaccine would be frontline health workers which include Covid-19 testers, vaccinators, ambulance and emergency department staff and people working in GP clinics as well as community workers.

PM announces next group to be vaccinated against Covid-19

The group is estimated to be made up of 57,000 people which adds to the 50,000 eligible border and managed isolation and quarantine workers and their household contacts currently being vaccinated.

“We expect to begin vaccinating this group within a month,” Ardern says.

Bloomfield says vaccinations for border workers and their household are continuing in Auckland even under Alert Level 3.

New Zealand's vaccine rollout started last month.

