 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Wendy's workers banned from striking on company property

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

Employees of the fast food chain Wendy's have been hit with an interim injunction, stopping them from striking on company land over a long-standing pay dispute.

Wendy's fast food restaurant.

Source: istock.com

The two parties have been in negotiations for over a year but industrial action was taken in April over the inclusion of a 96-page training manual that employees must follow to gain pay rises.

The injunction was granted yesterday by the Employment Court, because of significant health and safety issues especially in drivethroughs and carpark areas.

Unite Union's national director Mike Treen said the ruling was ridiculous but the employees would comply with it.

"Until we get a full hearing, we'll just have to be super careful because we don't want to put our members or the union funds at risk of any sort of penalties - by breaching an order that we're not sure what sort of jurisdiction Wendy's has over all the adjacent properties they have to the actual store," Mr Treen said.

He has asked supporters to gather across the road from Wendy's on Auckland's Dominion Road from 5-7pm, ahead of the All Blacks match at Eden Park.

Related

Business

Food and Drink

Employment

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:20
1
Duff took exception to a question about Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy before issuing a violent threat.

Watch: 'I could f*****g nail you up against the wall' – Once Were Warriors author Alan Duff threatens cameraman after Labour Party event

2

Man found severely hypothermic, without trousers in Ureweras after weeks in bush would 'have been lucky to survive through the night'

00:19
3
The First Lady appeared with the US President at an event in Washington today – her first time outside the White House since May 10.

Trump calls wife Melania's supposedly 'routine' medical procedure a 'big operation'

00:16
4
Phillip the cat survived the 360km drive by clinging to a car grill space.

Cat who lost claws clinging to car grill space for 360km drive from Auckland to New Plymouth to be reunited with owners

5

Wendy's workers banned from striking on company property

00:15
Golden State claimed back to back titles with a 108-85 win over the Cavaliers.

Golden State Warriors claim 2018 NBA title with 4-0 thrashing of Cleveland Cavaliers

The Warriors claim back-to-back titles, and their third in four years with a 108-85 win.

'Item of concern' at Te Papa loading dock forces cancellation of Wellington Girls' College ball

Police says the incident has been resolved.

An aerial view over the Bay of Islands in New Zealand's Northland Region.

Aussies attracted by NZ regional tourism campaign spent less money

Tourism New Zealand's CEO said in the future the agency would likely encourage people to visit a variety of regions, rather than targeting one.

00:59
The incident unfolded in Mt Eden today.

Auckland's western line train services out for rush hour after truck crashes into powerlines

Auckland Transport have put replacement busses on to help stranded commuters.

Son who fatally stabbed father found not guilty of murder at High Court in Auckland

The court heard evidence the deceased had subjected his family to years of violence. On the day he died he beat his wife.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 