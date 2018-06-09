Wendy's workers banned from striking on company property

Employees of the fast food chain Wendy's have been hit with an interim injunction, stopping them from striking on company land over a long-standing pay dispute.

Wendy's fast food restaurant. Source: istock.com

The two parties have been in negotiations for over a year but industrial action was taken in April over the inclusion of a 96-page training manual that employees must follow to gain pay rises.

The injunction was granted yesterday by the Employment Court, because of significant health and safety issues especially in drivethroughs and carpark areas.

Unite Union's national director Mike Treen said the ruling was ridiculous but the employees would comply with it.

"Until we get a full hearing, we'll just have to be super careful because we don't want to put our members or the union funds at risk of any sort of penalties - by breaching an order that we're not sure what sort of jurisdiction Wendy's has over all the adjacent properties they have to the actual store," Mr Treen said.