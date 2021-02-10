Wendy's going to employment tribunal over staff holiday pay

Fast food chain Wendy’s is being accused of breaching employment laws - for the second time.

But the company denies it’s failed to pay any of its workers correctly.

Unite Union says an audit of records from the last few public holidays has found some workers either haven’t been paid correctly, or haven’t been given time in lieu.

“Almost no one is getting paid for not working and not many workers are getting randomly paid an alternative day,” Unite’s Mike Treen told 1 NEWS.

Wendy’s says it’s had no details provided to it from the union of the claims and it’s acted in good faith.

The Holidays Act is complicated. So complicated, in fact, the Government ordered a review of it in 2018 and a taskforce handed an interim report to then-Workplace Relations Minister Iain Lees-Galloway. But no action has yet been taken by the Government.

As it stands, employers have to work out a formula to figure out if an employee is entitled to a day to be treated as a public holiday. If it is a day they’d ordinarily be working, they should be paid even if they aren’t rostered on. If they do work, the employee should be paid and given a day in lieu.

Treen says Wendy’s had been using a seven days out of 13 formula – so if a worker had worked at least seven of the last 13 Mondays and then it was a public holiday, they’d get the day treated as such.

But employment law expert Max Whitehead says it’s very difficult - so difficult that even the courts haven’t defined it.

“When should an employer pay a casual - say, for a Monday - and what it comes back to is how often that worker would work on a Monday,” he said.

In 2018, the Employment Relations Authority ruled Wendy’s hadn’t met the requirements, told it to review its procedures and credit staff who were owed days.

Treen said when he did a recent audit, he didn’t expect to find any issues.

“I’m shocked and stunned. You’d think once caught, you’d be twice shy,” he said.

Wendy’s wouldn’t be interviewed but denied any wrongdoing.

It hopes to successfully defend itself in any legal action and says in 2019, the Labour Inspectorate signed off on a full audit.