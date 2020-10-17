TODAY |

'Wendy's getting in there' - Wendy Petrie enjoys Clarke Gayford's election kai outside his Auckland home

Source:  1 NEWS

Jacinda Ardern's fiancé, Clarke Gayford, has been sharing food with media and neighbours gathered outside the couple's Sandringham home in Auckland as election night unfolds.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The food is becoming a bit of a tradition. Source: 1 NEWS

Gayford handed out fish sliders and venison in what is becoming an election night tradition.

At the last election in 2017 he dished out sausages and fish bites from a 42kg sea bass he caught off the coast of Tairua.

1 NEWS' Wendy Petrie also reported that Gayford's dad had "cleaned the fence" specially for tonight's big occasion.

She was one of the first to dig into Gayford's feast, making sure she was at the front of the queue.

"Wendy's getting in there!" presenter John Campbell joked back in the 1 NEWS studio.

Gayford told Petrie the fish was caught yesterday and the venison was hunted "a little out of Wellington".

The Labour Party's election night event is being held at the Auckland Town Hall, where around 1000 supporters and media are expected to gather.

New Zealand
Auckland
Politics
Your Vote 2020
Food and Drink
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Live stream: 1 NEWS Election night special
2
Live updates: Labour with more than 50% of party votes after 25% votes counted
3
How to watch TVNZ’s election night coverage in NZ and worldwide
4
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm weekends
5
Lake Taupō deaths not suspicious, police say
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Full election results - find your electorate

Malaysia reports positive Covid-19 test for traveller arriving from New Zealand

Live stream: 1 NEWS Election night special

One person dead in crash near Hamilton