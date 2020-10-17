'Wendy's getting in there' - Wendy Petrie enjoys Clarke Gayford's election kai outside his Auckland home

Jacinda Ardern's fiancé, Clarke Gayford, has been sharing food with media and neighbours gathered outside the couple's Sandringham home in Auckland as election night unfolds.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Gayford handed out fish sliders and venison in what is becoming an election night tradition.

At the last election in 2017 he dished out sausages and fish bites from a 42kg sea bass he caught off the coast of Tairua.

1 NEWS' Wendy Petrie also reported that Gayford's dad had "cleaned the fence" specially for tonight's big occasion.

She was one of the first to dig into Gayford's feast, making sure she was at the front of the queue.

"Wendy's getting in there!" presenter John Campbell joked back in the 1 NEWS studio.

Gayford told Petrie the fish was caught yesterday and the venison was hunted "a little out of Wellington".