Wendy Petrie

1 NEWS Presenter

As the anchor of TVNZ's nightly flagship bulletin, 1 NEWS at 6pm, since 2006 Wendy Petrie is used to covering big news events.

Source: 1 NEWS

Whether there's a breaking story abroad or at home in New Zealand, Wendy, co-host Simon Dallow and the team can be relied on to deliver the most comprehensive television news coverage.

For big events, the news team goes to the story. A journalist first and foremost, Wendy travelled to Gallipoli to cover the 100 year commemorations of the start of World War One delivering stories to Kiwis on the lead up to the moving Dawn Service at Anzac Cove.

Other overseas assignments include covering the Royal Wedding in London of Prince William and Duchess Kate. Back home, Wendy travelled to Christchurch following the devastating earthquake anchoring the coverage and filing stories on the rescue and recovery operation.

Before taking over the reins of ONE News at 6pm, Wendy worked in Toronto, Canada as an anchor for CTV, on a national 24-hour news channel. The job involved covering Canadian stories and politics as well as big international news events, with live interviews and press conferences thrown into the mix.

As a correspondent for New Zealand in Canada, Wendy travelled to New York when terror struck on September 11, reporting live in the hours following the collapse of the Twin Towers. On the one-year anniversary of 9/11 she went back to cover the commemorations and speak to New Zealanders caught up in the terror attacks.

Outside work commitments Wendy is a mum of three children - her most daunting and rewarding role so far! She's an ambassador for Kidz First Children's Hospital. Wendy grew up in Manurewa, south Auckland and loves to help the community there.

