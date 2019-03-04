TODAY |

Wellsford youngster faces his fears by kayaking down Kaituna River's Tutea Falls

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty

New Zealand is famous for its whitewater rivers and rapids, and for a youngster from Wellsford, north of Auckland, the higher and faster the better.

Gage Laughton, 12, is becoming an expert at facing his fears, thanks to the tutelage of his dad who got him paddling at age seven.

Tutea Falls, near Rotorua is the world's highest commercially rafted waterfall.

Gage was determined to conquer it in a kayak with his dad behind him and four-time World Whitewater Kayak champion Sam Sutton by his side.

"Safety comes first, and that's another reason why it's so great having Sam here. I've got one of the best paddlers in the world taking my son down one of the most famous rivers in the world," Gage's dad Lee told TVNZ1's Seven Sharp.

Watch the youngster's heroic effort to conquer the falls in the video above.

Seven Sharp’s Claire Robbie was with Gage Laughton as he achieved the feat. Source: Supplied
Topics
New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
attends the 'RAMPAGE' European Premiere on Wednesday 11th April 2018, held at CINEWORLD, Leicester Square London, ENGLAND. BANG MEDIA INTERNATIONAL FAMOUS PICTURES 28 HOLMES ROAD LONDON NW5 3AB UNITED KINGDOM tel +44 (0) 02 7485 1005 email: pictures@famous.uk.com
Dwayne Johnson tells his dad to pick any house he wants
2
Queensland dad pleads guilty to manslaughter of toddler after years of lies about his whereabouts
3
Taylor says one of the only regrets he has about joining ISIS is not having enough money for a slave.
Kiwi 'Bumbling Jihadi' Mark Taylor captured in Syria, may be sent back to New Zealand
4
Nate Miller died at his forestry job near Tologa Bay last month, leaving a grieving family to deal with their loss.
'How many more Māori men ain't gonna come home?' Gisborne man's whānau take emotional trip to scene of his forestry death
5
The Prime Minister says the Government’s warned New Zealanders not to travel to the war-torn country from the outset.
Jacinda Ardern reassures Kiwis 'plans in place' if ISIS members like Mark Taylor return to our shores
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:45
A former employee says a manager pinned her against a wall and tried to kiss and grope her at a restaurant in 2010.

TVNZ encourages any others to come forward after alleged sexual harassment in 2010
01:30
The Opposition says it’s crunched the numbers and farmers would be in for a hammering if such a tax is implemented.

A capital gains tax would be a 'raid on regional New Zealand', National Party tells farmers
A Fire and Emergency NZ engine.

Large patch of vegetation ablaze near SH83 in Waitaki District
A group of Chinese workers who came to New Zealand after being promised work by Peter Li and NPL Photo: RNZ / Claire Eastham-Farrelly

Chinese construction workers stuck in middle of blame game