Wellington's Willy Wonka hoping to inspire next wave of chocolatiers

A boutique Wellington chocolate company is looking for a brand-new chocolate flavour, but they want Kiwi kids, not adults, to come up with it.

Whichever kid convinces the Wellington Chocolate Factory to take on their flavour will get their product on the shelves, a trip to Wellington and most importantly, a tour of the chocolate factory.

The unique chocolate factory run by Wellington’s very own Willy Wonka, Gabe Davidson who is the first to admit just how “Wellington” his company is.

“It's a little bit arty, a little bit edgy our chocolate, we want to expand people's idea of what chocolate really is, we use New Zealand and Wellington artists on our wrappers, trying to keep it interesting and fun.”

Now, New Zealand has its very own version of the Golden Ticket offering any kid a chance at taking away the prize.

“My dream was always to open a chocolate factory and we thought while all the Kiwi kids are at home we could give them the opportunity to dream up a chocolate bar flavour and design a wrapper and make their own chocolate bar, and encourage a new generation of chocolate makers.”

Eager to have children let their imaginations run wild, Mr Davidson hopes the competition will spark their creativity with new and exciting flavours and ideas.

The competition is open to children aged five to 13.

One lucky kid and their family will win a trip to Wellington for the weekend with accommodation, trips to Zealandia, the zoo, Weta Workshop and of course the chocolate factory.

Their winning chocolate bar will go on to be sold at the supermarkets with the lucky child personally wrapping up the first one off the line.

“There are already a lot of adults that have contacted me that feel left out," Mr Davidson says.

Mr Davidson says he’s open to any idea and he's already pretty adventurous when it comes to his creations.

When it comes to chocolate, the sky is the limit for Mr Davidson.

“I know this will sound crazy, but I think it can be done. I've got two ideas: a fish and chip flavour and a hangi flavour. Fish and chip and hangi? I love it. No one has come up with those suggestions for ideas.”