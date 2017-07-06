Wellington's turn to hail America's Cup heroes in victory parade, thousands expected

 

It's Wellington's turn to hail the America's Cup team in a victory parade today following Auckland's massive greeting last Thursday that saw 80,000 people turn out.

Not even a bad weather forecast could dampen the mood of excited and proud Kiwis in Auckland’s CBD.
Source: 1 NEWS

The weather for the midday parade is looking better than the downpours that punctuated the Auckland event, with rain not forecast for the capital until late in the day.

Acting Wellington Mayor Paul Eagle says it's likely to be standing room only along the Golden Mile between Parliament and Civic Square. 

"This'll be one of the bigger parades we've seen in Wellington - and, given it's the school holidays there'll likely be heaps of young people in town. It'd be great if the adults can let the youngsters get in front and get a good view," he said.

Heroic helmsman Peter Burling and the victorious Team New Zealand crew - including Wellington's own Josh Junior - will be introduced and welcomed at Parliament before the parade leaves at noon.

The parade will head along Lambton Quay, Willis Street and Mercer Street to Civic Square, taking between 30 and 40 minutes.

The parade route will be closed to traffic from 10am and will reopen to traffic gradually as soon as possible after the parade has finished.

From 10am, bus services through the CBD will be diverted along the waterfront Quays between the Railway Station and Taranaki Street. 

For further details check the Metlink website

People wanting to travel to town for the parade are advised to leave early, as trains and buses will likely be full. 

Motorists wanting to get across town are also advised to start their journeys earlier than usual - or get on the motorway to avoid the CBD and the quays.

Not even a bad weather forecast could dampen the mood of excited and proud Kiwis in Auckland's CBD.

