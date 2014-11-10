 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

New Zealand


Wellington's Te Papa ranked one of top 25 museums in the world

share

Source:

NZN

International visitors have given a big thumbs up to New Zealand's Te Papa museum, ranking it among the top 25 museums in the world.

Te Papa in Wellington

The national museum, in Wellington, came 19th in the annual Traveler's Choice Awards as ranked by users of travel website TripAdvisor.

Others in the top 25 included New York's The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Musee d'Orsay in Paris, the State Hermitage Museum and Winter Palace in St. Petersburg and London's Victoria and Albert Museum.

"This list puts us in very fine company globally," Te Papa chief executive Geraint Martin says.

He said Te Papa would celebrate 20 years since opening in 2018, with celebrations including the launch of a new art gallery space.

Related

Arts and Culture

Travel

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:31
1
Fury caused a small scuffle between camps with his antics but none of it seemed to affect the champ.

Watch: IT'S ON! Scuffle breaks out after fired-up Hughie Fury loses his cool with Joseph Parker at weigh-in staredown

01:05
2
Police estimate $100,000 worth of damages were caused in an illegal party held in a house under renovation in Dairy Flat, Auckland, last weekend

Watch: Teens cause $100,000 damage to vacant Auckland house in wild party

3

New Zealanders go to the polls in General Election

4

'People have work and commitments, it's unfair' - voters upset after ballot boxes arrive late in East Auckland polling booth

5

Veteran broadcaster Peter Williams confirms he will leave TVNZ at end of 2018

'People have work and commitments, it's unfair' - voters upset after ballot boxes arrive late in East Auckland polling booth

Ballot boxes arrived 20 minutes late at the Pakuranga Leisure Centre with a dozen people leaving.

01:31
Fury caused a small scuffle between camps with his antics but none of it seemed to affect the champ.

Watch: IT'S ON! Scuffle breaks out after fired-up Hughie Fury loses his cool with Joseph Parker at weigh-in staredown

Fury's antics caused a small scuffle between camps but none of it seemed to affect the champ.

01:43
The plane left Christchurch for Scott Base early Friday morning.

A full year on ice ahead, as first flight of Antarctic research season touches down

The plane left Christchurch for Scott Base early Friday morning.

02:16
Rescuers desperately tried to reach those inside after Mexico City building collapse.

Survivors still being pulled from rubble four days on from giant Mexico earthquake

The Mexico City Government said 60 people in all have been rescued since the quake hit on Wednesday.

03:31
Trash talk has been part of the spectacle of international boxing for decades.

Watch: The rise and rise of trash talk - From Mayweather v McGregor to Parker v Fury

Trash talk has been part of the spectacle of international boxing for decades.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 