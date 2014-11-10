Wellington's Te Papa ranked one of top 25 museum in the world

The national museum, in Wellington, came 19th in the annual Traveler's Choice Awards as ranked by users of travel website TripAdvisor.



Others in the top 25 included New York's The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Musee d'Orsay in Paris, the State Hermitage Museum and Winter Palace in St. Petersburg and London's Victoria and Albert Museum.



"This list puts us in very fine company globally," Te Papa chief executive Geraint Martin says.



He said Te Papa would celebrate 20 years since opening in 2018, with celebrations including the launch of a new art gallery space.

