Wellington's south coast declares state of emergency with big swells expected

A state of emergency has been declared for Wellington's south coast by Mayor Andy Foster, with big swells expected to hit the area this evening.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A statement from the mayor's office explains the emergency declaration is to allow for the pre-emptive evacuation of properties in Breaker Bay.

According to the statement, those homes are, "expected to take the brunt of the Southerly swell and storm expected at high tide tonight (around 9pm)".

Source: 1 NEWS

MetService and NIWA both forecast swells of six metres or more, outlining the massive waves could pose a "significant risk to life and property".

Residents of properties on Breaker Bay Rd between numbers 53 and 194 should evacuate now due to heavy swells.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Mayor Foster is advising residents to be clear of these areas by no later than 6pm this evening.

"There will be road blocks at the Wahine Memorial Park and the Pass of Branda – at the northern and southern entrances to Breaker Bay - after that time to prevent people entering the area.



"People who are evacuated are asked to stay with family and friends outside the evacuation zones in the first instance. If people are stuck, they can contact the Wellington City Council on 499-4444."

Last night, all InterIslander and Bluebridge ferries were cancelled for today.