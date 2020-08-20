Wellington's Roxy Cinema warns movie theatres will 'start to die out' if Kiwis don't make effort to go along

As the economy tries to figure out ways to get through the pandemic, New Zealand’s theatres are urging Kiwis to continue heading out to the big screen as the popularity of streaming services grow.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Roxy Cinema in Miramar, Wellington, was depending on Disney’s Mulan - made in New Zealand by New Zealanders - to turn things around after the drop in crowds due to Covid-19.

“We had the Mulan event on sale which was Feast Your Eyes, a signature event of ours, where you would get to watch the film on the opening night and you would get a Chinese-inspired cocktail and a themed dish to go with the movie,” the theatre’s events and festivals manager Annabelle Snelling said.

She said they were also in talks with Weta Workshop about doing a themed event about the film’s weapon props.

But, when Disney announced Mulan would be released straight on their streaming service Disney Plus “with no warning, no discussion”, the theatre was left disappointed, she said.

Roxy pleaded with Disney, but to no avail. Instead, the entertainment giant is charging at least $40 for people to stream it at home, plus an additional $10 monthly subscription fee.

Ms Snelling said it was disappointing as it was evident the film was made for the big screen.

“A lot of films have been postponed, we needed Mulan to survive.”

She said it wasn’t the same watching movies at home alone.