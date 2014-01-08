 

Wellington's red light camera captures nearly twice as many naughty motorists than Auckland's

Wellingtonians might need driving lessons as the city's only red light camera has nearly caught twice as many cars running a red than the two Auckland cameras combined.

There are three police red light cameras nationwide, two in Auckland and one on the intersection of Karo Drive and Victoria Street in central Wellington.

Since 2016, the Wellington camera took $456,900 in tickets while both of the Auckland cameras only clocked $303,600 in tickets.

Road Policing Inspector Peter McKennie said: "The camera in Wellington was deliberately placed at an intersection where there were significant red light running risks."

Police use red light cameras as one way of keeping people safe at traffic light controlled intersections because they significantly reduce the number of crashes, he said. 

Although police wouldn't disclose if there are any plans for more red light cameras around the country, they do support any initiative which reduces death and serious injury on the roads.

