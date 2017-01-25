Wellington's quake-threatened building owners say $30k not enough for strengthening

Wellington's inner-city business owners and residents want more financial help with strengthening quake-threatened buildings.

Central and local government today announced it was requiring about 300 buildings with high risk unreinforced masonry, parapets and facades in Wellington, Lower Hutt, Marlborough and Hurunui to be upgraded within a year.

Around 250 of them are in the capital.

The 12 month deadline comes with a sweetener, with half the cost being subsidised by taxpayers and local ratepayers.

Building Minister Nick Smith expected repairs to cost around $30,000 per building.

Geraldine Murphy of the Inner City Association said they have long been fighting for financial help with strengthening, and the current offer isn't enough.

"The types of things we want to see for all owners that are facing this seismic strengthening for these public safety, public good outcomes, is a lender of last resort, tax deductions and tax credits, and also an advisory service to help owners progress," she said.

That's not on the cards right now, just an appeal for owners to comply.