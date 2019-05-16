TODAY |

Wellington's public transport system to get $6.4 billion overhaul

rnz.co.nz
More From
New Zealand
Politics
Transport
Wellington

A new $6.4 billion transport project aiming to free up traffic in Wellington CBD will combine a mass transit system with an improved bus network, the government says.

The Let's Get Wellington Moving project was announced this morning by Transport Minister Phil Twyford and Wellington's city and regional mayors Justin Lester and Chris Laidlaw.

The Government has confirmed it will support the $6.4 billion budget for the massive overhaul of public transport in Wellington over two decades.

In a written statement, Greater Wellington Regional Council chair Chris Laidlaw said it was an opportunity to build a system centred on public transport, walking and cycling.

"We know that simply building yet more roading capacity is no longer an option. That is mid-20th century thinking. What's needed is a shift in the balance between the private car and public transport. That is why mass transit needs to be introduced alongside a bus network that is given far more priority within the city than it currently has. Work on bus priority needs to begin immediately while we finalise the best option for mass transit."

Wellington City mayor Justin Lester had earlier touted the project as a "transformational" multi-billion dollar investment in Wellington infrastructure.

He had signalled it would particularly affect the area between the CBD and the airport.

"You compare side by side the Basin Reserve flyover with what our proposal for that part of the city looks like and it's chalk and cheese," he told Morning Report this week, "when you see what will be proposed I think people will be astounded. It's a vast improvement."

- RNZ

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Phil Twyford announced the Let's Get Wellington Moving package today.
    More From
    New Zealand
    Politics
    Transport
    Wellington
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 05: Former Australian Prime Minister Bob Hawke skulls a cold beer during day two of the Fifth Test match in the 2017/18 Ashes Series between Australia and England at Sydney Cricket Ground on January 5, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)
    Former Australian Prime Minister Bob Hawke dies, aged 89
    2
    Sonny Bill Williams poses with his family after graduating.
    'Don't let anyone pigeonhole you' - Sonny Bill Williams celebrates earning his bachelor's degree
    3
    Ethan Bryant posted online seeking the culprits – and was soon tipped off.
    'That's how it's done' - Tauranga workshop owner tracks down alleged thieves and reclaims stolen goods
    4
    Woman charged with murder after CCTV captures man being shoved off Las Vegas bus
    5
    Talula Hodder and her son Theodore, who received a letter from the IRD about his earnings despite on being seven months old.
    IRD error leads to babies being sent income tax letters
    MORE FROM
    New Zealand
    MORE
    07:22
    Defence lawyers have an obligation to do their best to defend those accused the crime, Annabel Cresswell says.

    Defence lawyers have obligation to 'robustly defend' clients accused of sex crimes but 'rape myths' have no place in court – top barrister
    04:19
    Environment Canterbury chairman Steve Lowndes talks through what the vote means on TVNZ1’s Breakfast.

    Environment Canterbury set to vote on whether to declare 'climate emergency'

    04:47
    John Edwards talks to TVNZ1’s Breakfast about a damning inquiry into the government department.

    MSD systematically misusing powers while pursuing people it suspects of benefit fraud, inquiry finds
    01:03
    Jacinda Ardern and Emmanuel Macron chaired the summit.

    Tech companies and 17 countries sign up to Christchurch Call - but not US