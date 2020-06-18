TODAY |

Wellington's port to get $15 million to cut emissions

Anna Whyte, 1 News Politics Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

Wellington’s port will get $15 million to go towards cutting emissions, as part of the Green Investment Fund’s first payout. 

James Shaw. Source: 1 NEWS

Launched in December 2018, the $100 million fund was at the time was touted as a "central plank in the Government’s plan to transition to a clean, green, carbon-neutral New Zealand". 

Over a year later, the Government said today's $15 million boost to the Wellington CentrePort will go towards electrifying vehicles, generating renewable energy and upgrading energy efficiency. 

Climate Change Minister James Shaw said the project at the port was "exactly the type of innovative approach we need in order to meet our climate targets and leave behind a safer planet for our children and grandchildren".

"It shows how business and government can work together to towards solving the problems that matter most to people, like the climate crisis," he said. 

National Party leader Todd Muller questioned the Prime Minister two days ago on whether she expected the fund to have made an investment by then. 

"Stay tuned," Jacinda Ardern said at the time. 

Wellington's Port. Source: istock.com

