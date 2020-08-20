TODAY |

Wellington's popular World of Wearable Arts dealt another blow due to Covid-19 pandemic

Source:  1 NEWS

For the first time in 32 years, World of Wearable Arts - a staple of Wellington's events calendar - was called off earlier this year. Now the exhibition meant to happen in its place has been postponed too. 

The competition, cancelled because of the pandemic, was set to be replaced by an exhibition at Te Papa at the end of this month. Source: 1 NEWS

The World of Wearable Arts show is the highlight of the year for many in the art world but back in March it was announced the event would be one of many to fall victim to Covid-19. 

A close-up exhibition at Te Papa was meant to take its place but due to the recent shift in alert levels, it's yet again postponed. 

The annual event usually attracts around 60,000 attendees, injecting close to $28 million in to Wellington's economy last year alone. 

Those wanting to get their wearable arts fix will now have to wait until December, when the exhibition is set to open. 

