How Wellington's Pasifika community are tackling lockdown challenges

Community organisations across the country are working at pace to help families during the Level 4 lockdown.

For the Wellington City Mission, demand on their services from the community has skyrocketed.

“In the last seven days following the lockdown, we gave out 329 food bags and that’s four times the weekly average that we would normally distribute,” City Mission worker Kieran Meredith told Tagata Pasifika.

He says the soaring demand they've seen showed a direct response to the financial impact that the coronavirus pandemic was having on Kiwis.

The organisations has brought in extra services like counselling services to help look after their worker’s wellbeing.

Just like many others around the country, many businesses in Wellington are feeling the pinch brought on by Covid-19.

A network of Pasifika-led businesses have met regularly online to discuss their business needs as well as to bring in help from experts.

Paul Retimanu, Wellington Pasifika Business Network Chair says they’ve brought in help to advise business owners on what help from the government they’re eligible for.

Businesses in the network have had to get creative when it comes to how they operate during the lockdown.

“It's around being innovative and creative and thinking look, my business is going to be very different when I get back,” says Mr Retimanu.

Wellington-based reggae band Tomorrow People has had to cancel their tours but have taken the opportunity of the lockdown to spend that time composing new music.

Member Tana Tupai says being able to write more music and head towards getting back in the studio has been “a huge plus” for the band.