Wellington's notorious wind may soon have official name

A historian has suggested Wellington should name the wind that routinely torments it.

Redmer Yska believes it should be done in time for the capital's 180th birthday in January.

"In France we've got the mistral, in Switzerland there's the Foehn, in California the Santa Ana and the Scirocco - see they're really cool names and so why can't we come up with a neat name for us?" the author and historian told 1 NEWS.

The winds are already named in the city's haka.

Local iwi thinks we should stick with those - Te Hau Mātakataka and Te Hau Awhiowhio.

Wellingtonians canvassed by 1 NEWS today also seem keen on the idea.

"Given that it has such a presence here, absolutely, why not!" one person said.

Mayor Andy Foster wasn't able to put an idea for a name in the hat but was supportive.