Wellington's Ngauranga Gorge re-opens in both directions

Police have re-opened State Highway 1 at Ngauranga Gorge after it was temporarily closed this morning.

A slip has closed lanes at Ngauranga Gorge, Wellington. Source: Twitter/NZTA Wellington

New Zealand Transport Agency say today's closure came after a directional sign hanging over the highway was loosened by strong winds hitting the capital.

Contractors have since secured the road sign and say there is no longer any immediate risk to motorists.

Earlier in the week rocks came crashing down Wellington hill blocking the same highway, which acts as one of the major routes out of the city.

NZTA say further repair work is still needed at the site of the slip but that it won't get underway until weather conditions permit.