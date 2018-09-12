TODAY |

Wellington's Mt Victoria Tunnel reopens after crash causes rush-hour congestion

A crash that closed Wellington's Mount Victoria Tunnel in both directions at peak time has been cleared.

NZTA says a tow truck was brought in for vehicle recovery and traffic congestion in the area is now easing.

The crash occurred inside the tunnel near Hataitai, according to police. 

NZTA asked motorists to use an alternate route via Newtown or the Bays, and avoid the area if possible.

The shared path remained open to cyclists and pedestrians.

Police say there were no serious injuries in the crash. 


View from Mount Victoria into the bay of Wellington (capital city of New Zealand)
Source: istock.com
