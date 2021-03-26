TODAY |

Wellington's Island Bay beach closed to visitors following wastewater blockage

Source:  1 NEWS

A Wellington beach is closed to visitors following a wastewater blockage this evening.

Island Bay Beach. Source: Google Maps

Island Bay beach has been closed off to recreational users after a sewage/wastewater overflow that is now discharging into the bay, Wellington City Council said today on Twitter.

The blockage has been identified in the wastewater main, which is "overflowing into the storm water culvert below Mersey Street," the council said.

Crews are now on site working to clear the blockage, and warning signs have been erected on the beach. 

"Hopefully, the discharge will be halted this evening. In the meantime, we'll keep you informed about the situation."

New Zealand
Wellington
