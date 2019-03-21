Wellington's Homegrown Music Festival postponed due to coronavirus concerns

Organisers of the Homegrown Music Festival have announced this morning that this year's concert, featuring many New Zealand artists, has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A promotional illustration for the Jim Beam Homegrown event in Wellington for 2019. Source: Supplied

Homegrown organiser Andrew Tuck said the sold-out festival, which was meant to take place this Saturday at the Wellington waterfront, will be moved to later in 2020 after seeking advice from health authorities about mass gatherings and the threat of Covid-19.

"Unfortunately we are not able to run this weekend," Tuck said.

"We are devastated as the waterfront build was looking awesome but we completely agree with the advice we have been given and we need to look at the bigger picture and what is best for the health of New Zealanders.

"We are grateful to all of our supporters and suppliers for their understanding in this tough and uncertain time."

On their social media pages, Homegrown added they are waiting on the Government's next moves towards the virus before looking at a new date.

"We are devastated and are looking at all options as to how we move forward. We will be postponing but as you can imagine the logistics of that are huge and we need to wait on Government advice for dates.

"As far as refunds go, unfortunately we don’t have a clear answer on that as there are many factors involved. We appreciate your patience as we work through all of this, and we will let you know as soon as we do."