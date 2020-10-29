TODAY |

Wellington's air traffic control tower 'Arnold' sold after two weeks on the market

After just two weeks on the market Wellington's old air traffic control tower has been sold.

The agent’s staying tight-lipped about who bought the tower and for how much. Source: 1 NEWS

Attracting more than 100,000 views from around the world the agent's staying tight-lipped on who bought the building and for how much.

Affectionately known as Arnold the tower is thought to be the only one in the world with its own letterbox.

The property had an asking price of $895,000.

The 1950s tower, nicknamed Arnold, has a few quirks. Source: 1 NEWS

However, there was a word of warning for any potential buyers, with asbestos in the walls that will need to be removed.

It's also located in the airports noise zone - meaning a buyer would need to get resource consent from the airport and the council before turning it into housing.

Take a tour of Arnold - before it was sold - in the video above.

