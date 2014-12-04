 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Wellingtonians to weather coldest night of the year

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Wellingtonians will be bracing themselves for the coldest night of the year tonight with heavy snow forecast to cover State Highway 2 Remutaka Hill Road.

MetService has forecast the temperature to drop below four degrees in the capital overnight - a figure not seen since October last year, Stuff reports.

The meteorological service says up to 1cm of snow may accumulate above the summit of the road between midnight and 8am tomorrow morning.

Cold southerly gales are also forecast to hit eastern coastal areas tonight beforely slowly easing tomorrow. 

A strong wind warning is in place, as the gales expected to become more severe at times in exposed parts of Marlborough from Cape Campbell northwards and the capital until tomorrow evening. 

Strong winds, combined with tomorrow's significant large swells, may cause some coastal inundation, MetService warns.

The weather is expected to improve in the central North Island on Wednesday.

Related

Wellington

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Brendon McCullum of the Brisbane Heat

'He's a shadow of himself' - Brendon McCullum picked in IPL's 'underperforming XI'

2

Wellingtonians to weather coldest night of the year

3

Survivor NZ recap: A big move sees the balance of power shift and Josh makes an emotional revelation

4

Man and heavily-pregnant woman involved in accident after collision with stag in Dunedin

5
Labour is promising a $2000 award for the best trades pupil in every secondary school.

PM behind industry's push to get thousands of people into trades

Wellingtonians to weather coldest night of the year

MetService has forecast the temperature to drop below four degrees in the capital overnight.

Survivor NZ recap: A big move sees the balance of power shift and Josh makes an emotional revelation

With huge prize money on the line, the new season of Survivor NZ sees the castaways playing the game harder than ever.


02:14
Scientists are growing simplified versions of human brain tissue in labs in the search for a cure.

'A pressing need' - Ethical debate raised over growing 'mini-brains' in search for a cure for neurological disorders

Scientists are growing simplified versions of human brain tissue in labs in the search for a cure.

02:16
This week’s Good Sort is Wellington school teacher Julie Ann Kmal.

Good Sorts: Meet the Kiwi woman caring for children on the other side of the world

This week’s Good Sort is Wellington school teacher Julie Ann Kmal.

02:31
1 NEWS reporter Arrun Soma got exclusive access on Epi Island in Vanuatu.

Hundreds of Kiwi troops attend War Games in the Pacific Islands

1 NEWS reporter Arrun Soma got exclusive access on Epi Island in Vanuatu.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 