Wellingtonians throwing off the duvet as hot nights continue in the capital

Aucklanders aren't the only ones sweltering through the hot nights, Wellington is also suffering the same fate when it's time to hit the sack.

Wellington Harbour Source: Getty

Tonight will be a treat for Wellingtonians, with the temperature at 17 degrees, the lowest it will be all week, as it climbs to 19 degrees from Saturday to next Tuesday.

"Wellingtonians can expect warm temperatures to continue with the forecast maximum temperature over the next ten days to be over 20C," said MetSerivce meteorologist Lisa Murray.

"Which is ten days above the mean maximum temperature for Wellington.

"Although temperatures will not be as hot as Sunday and Monday (which got to 27.6 degrees and 27.8 degrees respectively at Wellington Airport)," added Ms Murray.

"It will still feel warm and muggy around the Wellington region with temperatures ranging from 22 degrees to 25 degrees forecast for the city, even on days where wind and rain are expected".

According to Ms Murray, temperatures are averaging considerably warmer than last year, which was a degree below average for the whole month. They are currently tracking over one degree warmer than the long term average.

The highest temperature in Wellington in January last year was 24 degrees, while this year it reached 27.8 degrees.

However, Wellington isn't the only region feeling the heat. MetService tweeted the high temperatures and expected humidity for this evening.