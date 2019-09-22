TODAY |

Wellingtonians getting inked for conservation

Kate Nicol-Williams
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Kate Nicol-Williams
Wellington
Environment

An event offering native bird tattoos to raise awareness for conservation has proven popular in the capital, with up to 400 people attending

Penny Leach waited for two hours before the event started with her two daughters, securing her the first spot in the long cue to get inked.

“I thought it would be fun to bring my kids along so that they could learn about conservation and about our beautiful native birds,” she said.

She chose a “deliciously plump” kererū tattoo and hopes it will be an ongoing source for education and awareness.

“It’s a really innovative way to raise money for these sorts of causes and I can look at it all the time and think about conservation as an ongoing thing, not just something that’s a one-off event.”

Sixteen endangered or recovering native bird designs are on offer, with all proceeds going to Forest and Bird.

The ‘ExtINKtion’ event saw 25 people get tattoos, a further 100 people get vouchers for the tattoo to be made another day.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Sixteen endangered or recovering native bird designs are on offer, with all proceeds going to Forest and Bird. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Kate Nicol-Williams
Wellington
Environment
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Emergency services race to Auckland Burger King after worker gets hand stuck in machinery
2
Spark Sport to simulcast tonight's three RWC matches on TVNZ DUKE and Spark streaming platforms
3
Two independent sightings of mystery South Island panther within days and 20km of each other
4
Player Ratings: All Blacks impress in Rugby World Cup opener against Springboks
5
'Nervous' Patrick Tuipulotu admits 'occasion got the better of me' in RWC debut
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Man charged following serious assaults on women in central Auckland

Pixilation, buffering behind Spark Sport's shift in RWC coverage

High nitrate levels in Canterbury rivers causing concern for some locals

Youth leaders at UN demand bold climate change action