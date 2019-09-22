Wellingtonians getting inked for conservation

An event offering native bird tattoos to raise awareness for conservation has proven popular in the capital, with up to 400 people attending

Penny Leach waited for two hours before the event started with her two daughters, securing her the first spot in the long cue to get inked.

“I thought it would be fun to bring my kids along so that they could learn about conservation and about our beautiful native birds,” she said.

She chose a “deliciously plump” kererū tattoo and hopes it will be an ongoing source for education and awareness.

“It’s a really innovative way to raise money for these sorts of causes and I can look at it all the time and think about conservation as an ongoing thing, not just something that’s a one-off event.”

Sixteen endangered or recovering native bird designs are on offer, with all proceeds going to Forest and Bird.