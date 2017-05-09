 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

New Zealand


Wellingtonians to get their own version of world's most famous game - Monopoly!

share

Source:

1 NEWS

In the coming months Wellingtonians will get to vote on what streets and city icons will take the top spots in the Capital's own edition of Monopoly.

Mr Monopoly sits in Wellington's iconic Cable Car... will it make it onto the capital's edition of the game?

Mr Monopoly sits in Wellington's iconic Cable Car... will it make it onto the capital's edition of the game?

Source: Supplied

Today it's been announced the Capital will get it's very own version of the game, set to be released later this year.

It will become the second New Zealand city to have its own edition of the game after an Auckland edition was released in 2013.

But before players can roll the dice, the game makers are giving fans the chance to vote on what landmarks they want to see on the board.

"As New Zealand's capital, Wellington deserves to be recognised in the world's more famous games," said Wellington's Mayor, Justin Lester this morning.

Wellington Mayor, Justin Lester and Mr Monopoly roll the dice to announce the new Wellington addition of the game.

Wellington Mayor, Justin Lester and Mr Monopoly roll the dice to announce the new Wellington addition of the game.

Source: Supplied

From today until August 15 Wellington Monopoly enthusiasts are able to head to the Facebook page to suggest places they want to take the prized blue Mayfair position on the board. 

This morning Mr Lester nominated Te Whanganui-a-Tara (Wellington Harbour) as his bid for the top spot.

The two most popular streets or landmarks will take the most expensive spots on the board, replacing the original version's Mayfair and Park Lane positions.

The new game will also feature a Wellington themed "community chest" and "chance" playing cards.

"We are looking forward to receiving input from fans far and wide, so we can ensure Wellington Monopoly is a true reflection of all that we love about the capital," said Winning Moves managing director, Reid Herbert.

The company will manufacture the official Wellington version of Monopoly under license secured from Hasbro, and it will be available to be purchased from November.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Comments left on the Warehouse Facebook page after the public and store staff intervened in a woman allegedly beating a child

Woman charged after Warehouse staff and public step in to stop her allegedly beating young girl in store

01:00
2
A woman found the child wandering alone and eventually reunited the child with a woman.

Video: Crying toddler wearing only a nappy wails for 'mummy' after wandering a South Auckland street alone


3

Customs' largest ever meth seizure: Man to spend at least nine years behind bars over importation of 176kg of P wrapped in bags of tea

03:59
4
In the leafy suburb of Kohimarama stands a cedar that has caused quite a stir.

Watch: The case of a Kohimarama couple taken to court by new neighbours over an old tree takes unexpected twist

00:26
5
Unfortunately for the Mumbai Indians the Sunrisers went onto win the match by seven wickets.

Watch: BOOM! Perfect Mitchell McClenaghan yorker sends David Warner packing first ball


01:00
A woman found the child wandering alone and eventually reunited the child with a woman.

Video: Crying toddler wearing only a nappy wails for 'mummy' after wandering a South Auckland street alone

Police are investigating video of the child posted on Facebook yesterday.

02:54
Labour’s Kelvin Davis has come up with the idea of a prison run on tikanga Maori values.

Andrew Little not ruling out 'radical' idea of running a prison on Maori values: 'Whatever we're doing now is wrong'

"This is not Labour policy, it is about (MP Kelvin Davis) saying we've got to do something different."

03:59
In the leafy suburb of Kohimarama stands a cedar that has caused quite a stir.

The case of an Auckland couple taken court by neighbours over tree has an unexpected twist

In the leafy suburb of Kohimarama stands a cedar that has caused quite a stir.

01:50
A campaign is using simple maths, and school children, to change attitudes.

Slow down, save lives - the simple message ahead of UN Road Safety Week

A campaign is using simple maths, and school children, to change attitudes.

00:32
Lowe has urged the Kiwis coach to axe Jesse Bromwich and Kevin Proctor from this year's World Cup.

'He needs to show that he's up to it' - Graham Lowe's advice to David Kidwell after Kiwis stars are hit with drug scandal

Lowe has urged the Kiwis coach to axe Jesse Bromwich and Kevin Proctor from this year's World Cup.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ