Wellingtonians to get their own version of world's most famous game - Monopoly!

In the coming months Wellingtonians will get to vote on what streets and city icons will take the top spots in the Capital's own edition of Monopoly.

Mr Monopoly sits in Wellington's iconic Cable Car... will it make it onto the capital's edition of the game? Source: Supplied

Today it's been announced the Capital will get it's very own version of the game, set to be released later this year.

It will become the second New Zealand city to have its own edition of the game after an Auckland edition was released in 2013.

But before players can roll the dice, the game makers are giving fans the chance to vote on what landmarks they want to see on the board.

"As New Zealand's capital, Wellington deserves to be recognised in the world's more famous games," said Wellington's Mayor, Justin Lester this morning.

Wellington Mayor, Justin Lester and Mr Monopoly roll the dice to announce the new Wellington addition of the game. Source: Supplied

From today until August 15 Wellington Monopoly enthusiasts are able to head to the Facebook page to suggest places they want to take the prized blue Mayfair position on the board.

This morning Mr Lester nominated Te Whanganui-a-Tara (Wellington Harbour) as his bid for the top spot.

The two most popular streets or landmarks will take the most expensive spots on the board, replacing the original version's Mayfair and Park Lane positions.

The new game will also feature a Wellington themed "community chest" and "chance" playing cards.

"We are looking forward to receiving input from fans far and wide, so we can ensure Wellington Monopoly is a true reflection of all that we love about the capital," said Winning Moves managing director, Reid Herbert.