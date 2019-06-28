TODAY |

Wellingtonians encouraged to earn cash disposing of beverage containers at bottle drive

Wellingtonians are encouraged to make some extra cash with a bottle drive set up this weekend ahead of plastic-free July.

Holly Dove, of the Great Kiwi Bottle Drive, is adamant there's no catch to the scheme, telling TVNZ1's Breakfast people can earn 20c per plastic bottle, and 10c for others including glass and cans.

"Wine bottles, beer cans, anything and they're going to get a refund on it," she said.

The group is advocating for a bottle refund scheme for New Zealand where people can get a refund on their beverage containers.

More than five million beverage containers are consumed every day in New Zealand, most of which end up in the landfill or are swept out to sea.

Ms Dove said the refund scheme is an easy initiative which could cut back waste. "We're doing this amazing event to show everyone how awesome it would be, to celebrate plastic-free July and to help you get rid of your plastic before plastic-free July starts."

The group will be announcing more events on their Facebook page, but also encourage people to host their own events too.

"It's really easy and fun and kids love it," Ms Dove said.

The event is being held at Wellington's Aro Valley, kicking off at 11am tomorrow.

The Great Kiwi Bottle Drive kicks off in the capital this weekend, ahead of plastic-free July. Source: Breakfast
