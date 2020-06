If you can, work from home - that was the advice for those in the capital as train services were disrupted this morning.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Services from Lower Hutt and Melling were replaced by buses this morning, while the express service was cancelled for the Kāpiti line.

All other services were unaffected.

An obstruction on the tracks caused a mechanical fault yesterday, resulting in multiple delays and cancellations during peak hour.

Your playlist will load after this ad